Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta's ancestral home in Malabar Hill is an architectural masterpiece| PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUHI CHAWLA/ASHISHSAHI Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta's ancestral home in Malabar Hill is an architectural masterpiece

Bollywood actress and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jay Mehta have one of the most beautiful houses in Malabar Hills in Mumbai. It is their ancestral home. The couple recently renovated the terrace of the house that was reportedly bought by Jay's grandfather in 1940. Jay met Sri Lankan architect Channa Daswatte to work on the terrace area of the house. Juhi's husband and Daswatte have previously worked together on multiple projects in India and Uganda.

Speaking to Architectural Digest about his home and the vision he had for it, Jay had said, "I don’t have to explain anything to him; he really understands my way of life," Jay had said.

The terrace that Daswatte created for the couple is in warm shades of terracotta and red. It has a wedge-shaped eight-seater dining table on the front part of the terrace. The renovation work done on the terrace of the house is nothing short of an architectural masterpiece.

The pictures from after the face-lift have surfaced on the Internet and it is needless to say that they are unmissable.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Jay and Juhi along with their two kids reside in two floors of the house while the businessman's uncle stays in another.