Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor leaves us 'San Sanana' with her belly dancing moves. Bebo, have you seen it yet?

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been impressing her fans not just with her acting but also with her 'adakara' that is quite evident in her pictures. Well, not just that late Sridevi's beautiful daughter is also following the footsteps of her mother by indulging in various dance forms. We have seen her ace the expression game in various videos in which she's seen performing Kathak. Yet again, the diva has set fire on the internet with her latest video in which she can be seen performing belly dancing. Yes, that's true! The unmissable video features the 'Dhadak' actress showing sizzling dance moves on the beats of ‘San Sanana’ that happens to be Kareena Kapoor Khan's song from the movie 'Ashoka.'

The above-mentioned video was shared by none other Janhvi herself on her social media. It shows her performing 'thumkas' and 'jhatkas' with ease. Looks like, she's putting in super effort in her practice session. Alongside the one-minute long video that was shared on Instagram, she wrote a quirky caption that read, "Missing post burrito belly dance sessionz."

Have a look:

Janhvi's performance received mixed reactions from netizens. While fans blindly appreciated her performance, many felt she is yet to nail the art of belly-dancing. Some even drew comparisons with her mother, late Bollywood superstar Sridevi. A section of netizens pointed out that while Janhvi is a good dancer, she needs to work harder on her facial expressions while dancing.

For those unversed, the song was crooned by Alka Yagnik for the 2001 Bollywood movie. Watch it here:

Meanwhile, check out some of Janhvi's other dancing videos here:

Coming back to her dance video, we wonder how Bebo would react to the same!

Talking about the work front, she announced that she had started filming for 'Good Luck Jerry,' a Punjab-set film produced by Aanand L Rai. The first look was shared on her Instagram.

Janhvi was last seen in Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will also be seen in Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.

