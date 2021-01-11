Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRUSHKALOVE_18 FAKE photo of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's baby girl goes viral on social media

Virushka aka Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma made their fans super happy today by announcing the good news of their baby girl's arrival. The Indian skipper took to his social media handle and shared a post about the mother and daughter's well-being. Not only this, but he even requested fans and followers to respect their privacy. Soon, a picture of a baby's feet started going viral on the internet and everyone termed it as the first pic of baby Virushka. The same was shared by none other than Virat's elder brother, Vikas Kohli alongwith a beautiful welcoming message for the angel. FACT CHECK-- it is not the first photo of Virushka's baby!

Taking to Instagram, Virushka's baby girl's Tauji shared a video of a baby's feet and wrote, "Happiness overboard .... angel in the house." Not just him but Kohli's sister Bhawna also wished the couple and wrote, "So happy to be bua of a beautiful little angel. Congratulations proud parents Virat and Anushka." She even shared a quote that read, "A baby girl is a blessing. A gift from heaven above. A precious little angel to cherish and love."

also read: Good news about kids from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas after Anushka & Virat? Here's what the actress said

Have a look at their posts here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhawna's post for Virushka's daughter

Mind you the images shared by them are not the first glimpses of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter but merely stock images!

Talking about Virat's post, it read, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

A lot of celebrities from the cricket and Bollywood fraternity wished the power couple today. Virushka's baby is here! Riteish Deshmukh to Hardik Pandya, celebs congratulate Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

They have announced the pregnancy in August last year ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. In the picture, Anushka was seen in a black and white polka dotted dress, while Virat wore grey T-shirt and white pants. They wrote alongside, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Virushka got married in the year 2017. On the professional front, Virat is on a paternity leave allowed by the BCCI. While for Anushka, she was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in leading roles.

also read: Beyhadh fame Jennifer Winget's Goa home reflects serenity. See inside pics