Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRATKOHLI Virushka's baby is here! Riteish Deshmukh to Hardik Pandya, celebs congratulate Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Monday has never been so beautiful before, all thanks to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli! The actress and the Indian cricket team captain announced the good news of their baby girl's arrival today. The Indian skipper wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes." He even informed that both the mother and the daughter are healthy. As soon as he shared the biggest good news of his life, a lot of celebrities both from the Bollywood and Cricket fraternity took to social media to congratulate the couple. The list include names of Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia, Madhuri Dixit, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar among others.

Hardik took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations brother and @AnushkaSharma Hugging face Welcome to parenthood. A big hug to the little one, who'll give you happiness like you've never experienced before."

Congratulations brother and @AnushkaSharma 🤗 Welcome to parenthood. A big hug to the little one, who'll give you happiness like you've never experienced before ❤️ https://t.co/SsjLobB4Eu — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 11, 2021

Himansh Kohli tweeted, "What a fabulous news! Congratulations, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma!!"

Nushrratt Bharucha wrote, "Congratulations to you both @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma Hugging face Wishing your baby girl the best of health and warmest of hugs!"

Congratulations to you both @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma 🤗 Wishing your baby girl the best of health and warmest of hugs! ❤️ https://t.co/x6fCTtpveA — Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) January 11, 2021

Genelia tweeted, "Congratulations dear @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli ..Welcome to this mad crazy ride but also truly truly magical..Warmest Regards."

Congratulations dear @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli ..

Welcome to this mad crazy ride but also truly truly magical..

Warmest Regards 💓 https://t.co/PSIsmB9Q8x — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 11, 2021

While her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh who was spotted at Mumbai suburbs today expressed his good wishes for the baby.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Riteish congratulates Virat and Anushka for their baby girl

Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. May god shower his choicest blessings on you & your little angel."

Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. May god shower his choicest blessings on you & your little angel 😘🤗 https://t.co/mVTlFSxtMm — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 11, 2021

Have a look at how others reacted here:

Congratulations both of u ☺️☺️ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 11, 2021

Many many congratulations. A happy day all around! https://t.co/2n0ZUe8r9W — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) January 11, 2021

Heartiest congratulations to @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli on the birth of their daughter. Lots of love .. 😊❤️ — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 11, 2021

Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on the arrival of the little angel in your lives!



May her life be blessed with good health & love. https://t.co/AgPdz6HALM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2021

The couple announced the good news of their pregnancy on social media in August 2020 through a picture in which Anushka's baby bump was quite visible. In the picture, she was seen in a black and white polka dotted dress, while Virat wore grey T-shirt and white pants. They wrote alongside, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Interestingly, their tweet was the most-liked one in 2020 according to Twitter India.