Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA/PRIYANKACHOPRA Good news about kids from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas after Anushka & Virat? Here's what the actress said

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on Monday. As soon as the news of their baby spread, there were many who started wondering when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas would announce the good news. Well, here's what she said. In a latest interview, PeeCee said that she wants many children with her pop star husband Nick Jonas. "A cricket team!" the actress replied when asked about how many children she would like. "I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I'm not so sure," she added.

The actress opened up about her hope for her future family ln an interview with The Sunday Times, reports usmagazine.com. Priyanka got married to Nick in India in December 2018, just five months after getting engaged.

She also opened up about whether their different cultural backgrounds or age difference comes in between their relationship. "Neither was a hurdle. Nick took to India like a fish to water. But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other's habits and what each other likes. So it's more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard," she explained.

They discovered a new meaning of their relationship during the Covid pandemic. "Quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I'm really blessed by. Because with both of our careers it's hard to find that kind of time," she said.

Priyanka, 38, went on to praise her 28-year-old husband for supporting her.

"It's so comforting to find a person who is in your corner. Whatever I may be in my professional life or how the world perceives me, I'm just a girl trying to live her life in the best way possible, and I'm so grateful to have a partner in doing that," she shared.

Meanwhile, Virat shared the good news of his daughter's arrival on Instagram and wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

-With IANS inputs