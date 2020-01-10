Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jackie Shroff recalls playing prank on his girlfriend in school

Actor Jackie Shroff went down memory lane and opened up about a prank that he played on his girlfriend during his school days. Jackie used to live in a 'chawl' and had fallen in love with a girl from a well-off family. He said: "Once the girl demanded that she wanted to come home and meet my mother. I lied to her saying that I don't stay with my mother, instead told her that I stay alone in a PG and convinced my mother to go out of the house for some time. My mother supported me and stayed out for 30 minutes.

Later when he realised that love doesn't see the size of house and space, he confessed to the girl that he stayed in a small house with a joint family. He spoke about it during The Kapil Sharma Show. Actress Archana Puran Singh, who is also part of the show, recalled the time when she used to help Jackie with some money.

Archana said: "I have known Jackie from his struggle days. Those days we were not well-off but still, whenever Jackie used to see beggars, he used to ask me for money and give it to those who were in need."

Jackie added: "Yes, Archana had helped me with Rupee 1 five times that equals to Rs 5. Today I want to take this opportunity and return the favour by giving Rs 500 to Archana."

Jackie was last seen in Saaho alongside outh supersar Prabhas. Sharing his experience working with the south star Prabhas, he said: "I really liked his last film 'Baahubali' and when I realised that the 'Saaho' production team was keen to cast me in their film, I felt really happy. I feel their production style is really good and the entire team of 'Saaho' has done amazing work while shooting the film. So, it was a really nice experience for me working in that film."

