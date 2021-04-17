Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VANTURIULIA Iulia Vantur pens emotional note, says 'Nothing is permanent! Neither happiness nor sadness'

Romanian actor-singer Iulia Vantur on Saturday penned down an emotional note alongside sharing a 'sad' picture. The diva took to Instagram and said that she was about to delete the picture when she decided to post it. Iulia talked about the good times and how one can deal with the bad times as 'nothing is permanent'. She said, "I’ve found this pic in my phone and I felt to delete it because I’ve seen some sadness in it. I thought I can’t post it here, it might bring more sadness or worries to people. But then I thought again... it is ok not to be ok and some of u might need to know that all shall pass, nothing is permanent, don’t be afraid!!! That’s life..."

She added, "Sometimes u feel happy, excited, full of strength and hope but other times u might feel worried, anxious, sad, stressed or just low... for no obvious reason. IT IS OK but it is not ok to ignore your feelings! Don’t pretend, don’t judge yourself for feeling that way and don’t delete a pic this.. It’s just a reminder, a moment to slow down, to give yourself time, to embrace yourself with a lot of kindness, with love, to allow yourself to heal, to recover, to rest so that u can come up again with good energy. Nothing is permanent! Neither happiness nor sadness!!!"

"But we have to allow ourself to be and care enough to help ourselves or allow others to help us. It is ok not to be ok! After u gave yourself time and u reconnected with yourself, just call a friend, watch a good movie, read a nice book, play with your kids, with your dog, dance, listen to good music, engage yourself in an activity that will bring more energy. That will be enough for u to bounce back. But first... take your time! I’m sending a lot of love to those who really need it right now.. I know there are many... all of us .. We are all in this... it’s called life! And life is a gift! Quoting a good friend “life is good, God is great!"

Meanwhile, Iulia Vantur has been gearing up for her Bollywood debut. Along with an actor, she is a singer and has already given her voice in a number of songs.