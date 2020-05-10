Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL KHAN Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares throwback video of the actor playing with a cat

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's untimely death left his fans in shock. The actor passed away on April 29 after battling a rare neuroendocrine cancer for two years. After his death, the actor's son Babil has been sharing many videos and photos of the actor from the golden old days. After giving a sneak peek into Irrfan Khan's NSD days, Babil shared a video showing his love for animals. He shared a throwback video on Instagram in which Irrfan is seen playing with a cat. Check out the video here-

Many fans got emotional after watching the video and poured their heart out in the comments. One user wrote, "You will be in our hearts forever". Another said, "I watched his movie angrezi medium yesterday and it was absolutely out standing performance. With teary eyes ended the movie." many fans also thanked Babil for sharing unseen pictures of Irrfan Khan with them.

Earlier, Babil also treated fans with the actor's old photos from his NSD days. In the monochrome photos, Irrfan can be seen performing on the stage with his friends. Actress Dia Mirza commented on the post with red heart emojis. Anoop Soni commented, "Idrees bhai and Amit Bhai there too".

After Irrfan Khan's demise, his wife Sutapa Sikdar changes her Facebook profile picture with am adorable photo with her husband. She also penned down an emotional note which read, "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know. "

