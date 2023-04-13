IPL 2023 | 'Dhoni's love for Chennai will make him...': Salman Khan talks about his favorite cricketer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan talks about his favorite cricketer MS Dhoni

IPL 2023: Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will make a special appearance on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live’ this weekend. The actor will be seen talking about cricket with his beloved fans and sharing interesting anecdotes and never-heard-before stories about his latest film and his love for the Indian Premier League.

A fun-filled BTS segment of the promo featuring Salman Khan shows him speaking about his favourite cricketer MS Dhoni and bantering with the young kids.

Also, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is seen interacting with the kids and instilling them with life’s valuable lessons through short inspiring tales from IPL. The superstar is seen talking about MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in the viral video. Using the story of Hardik Pandya, Salman Khan talked about the importance of chasing one’s dreams and he taught about the team-work and unity which is engrained in the DNA of the Mumbai Indians.

At the end of each segment, Salman Khan also talked about how that lesson is also reflected in the story of his upcoming movie ‘Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's KKBKKJ, irected by Farhad Samji, also stars Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal to name a few. It will hit the theatres on April 21.

Other than Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan, Salman will also be seen in the third installment of 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. It will have a cameo with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Then he will be seen in 'Tiger Vs Pathaan'.

