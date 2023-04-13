Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOLSALMANFP Kajol says she would've chosen Salman Khan over Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Kajol has revealed what she would have done as Anjali if given the chance more than 24 years after the release of one of her biggest hits, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actress stated that she would never wear sarees again following the character's change and would have preferred to be with Aman rather than Rahul in the climax. Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the primary part of Rahul, with Salman appearing in a cameo as Aman.

Kajol, in a recent interaction with Humans Of Bombay, spoke about what she would have actually done as Anjali, and it is quite an interesting take. The actress said how she'd have not worn sarees after the character transformation and wold've picked Aman over Rahul in the climax. Along with the trio, the movie also features Rani Mukerji, who played Tina.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai directed by Karan Johar, is likely to be a classic film for many. Kajol discussed her ideal Anjali, saying, "My version of Anjali would never wear a saree." She'd wear those track pants with those gorgeous, pricey trainers and make it look good."

When asked who of Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Aman (Salman Khan) she would have chosen, Kajol replied, "On script level, maybe I would have gone with Salman's character, but in the film, if you watch the film, there is no choice about the ending, it has to be the way it is."

lm, Kajol performs a short-haired tomboy, Anjali, who’s secretly in love together with her finest buddy, Rahul (SRK). After eight years, she leaves apart all her denims and t-shirts and is clad in sarees, and has lengthy hair.

