Kajol's hilarious reply to trolls questioning about her fair skin wins heart!

Kajol, an avid social media user is known for her witty posts and hilarious titbits. The actress, who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than 3 decades now, has been at the receiving end of criticism. Many times she has been trolled for reportedly undergoing skin whitening surgery. While she always dismissed such reports, netizens often comment about she became 'fair' by sharing her before-after photos on social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and revealed the secret of her being fair throughout the years.

Kajol's hilarious reply

In her latest Instagram Story, Kajol hilariously replied to naysayers for "questioning her about how she became fair" over the years. She posted a picture of herself wearing a black face cover. The actress is also seen wearing black sunglasses. While sharing the photo, she wrote, "To all those who ask me how I became so fair. #sunblocked#spfunbeatable (sic)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOLKajol's Instagram Story

Not only Kajol but often her daughter Nysa Devgan is tolled online for her appearance. Time and again netizens accused Nysa of undergoing a skin whitening treatment.

Kajol on skin whitening surgery

In an old interview, Kajol dismissed the rumours of her skin whitening surgery. "I have not undergone any skin whitening surgery. I have just stayed out of the sun. For 10 years of my life, I was working all the time under the sun, which is why I got tanned. And now I am not working in the sun anymore. So I’ve got untanned. It’s not a skin whitening surgery, it’s a stay at home surgery," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol she was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Salaam Venky', which garnered a positive response from the audience. Helmed by south actor and director Revathy, the film was released on December 9, 2022. She will also be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'. 'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma and it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

