Bholaa FIRST reviews out: Kajol heaps praises on hubby Ajay Devgn; calls film 'full paisa vasool'

Bholaa FIRST reviews out: Ajay Devgn is all set to treat the fans with another blockbuster Hindi remake- Bholaa. Ahead of its release on March 30, the lead actor hosted a screening of his film. It was attended by his family and friends, including Kajol, her mother Tanuja and son Yug among others. Soon after watching the film, Kajol took to her social media and heaped praise on her husband-actor. She wrote, "Must must must watch. Full paisa vasool. Ajay, I was clapping and cheering throughout. #Bholaa releasing tomorrow in 3D."

For the screening, Kajol arrived with Raai Laxmi. She wore a lime green dress, paired with a black shrug. Kajol completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, a makeup-free look, and statement sunglasses. Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, opted for a black kurta and Patiala. Separately, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug were papped at the venue. Ajay's mother Veena Devgan also joined them. In attendance was also T-series producer Bhushan Kumar and Deepak Dobriyal.

Bholaa is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil movie 'Kaithi' which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the film, Ajay Devgn plays a hero who will shake up each one of the villains beyond imagination. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise." The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

According to Ajay Devgn, the highlight of the film is a prolonged bike-truck sequence that was shot over 11 days with fighters, specialists and supervisors from India and Europe. The lead actor himself has performed bike scenes.

The project is jointly bankrolled by Ajay Devgn Films, T Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Pictures.

