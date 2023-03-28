Bholaa Box Office Collection Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's movie likely to open BIG

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn's Bholaa Box Office Collection Advance Booking

Bholaa Box Office Collection Advance Booking: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is all set to treat the fans with another blockbuster Hindi remake- Bholaa. The film, which is slated to released on 30th March, has been making waves on the internet. It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil movie 'Kaithi' which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the film, Ajay Devgn plays a hero who will shake up each one of the villains beyond imagination. The trailer has already impressed the audience. Ahead of its release on Thursday, the makers opened the advance booking of Bholla and going by the same, it appears that Bholaa will witness a BIG opening.

Bholaa is expected to break box office records and match up to the grandeur of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. According to trade analysts, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa is expected to earn over Rs 15 crores at the box office on Day 1. The advance booking opened on Sunday and has already witnessed a great response. The film, which also stars Tabu, Amala Paul, Deepak Dobriyal and others, is coming in 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX.

Ajay Devgn has not only played the leading man in Bholaa but has also directed and produced the film.

Bholaa Trailer:

According to Ajay Devgn, the highlight of the film is a prolonged bike-truck sequence that was shot over 11 days with fighters, specialists and supervisors from India and Europe. The bike sequences seen in the teaser and trailer of the film are some of the most impressive sequences. The lead actor himself has performed bike scenes.

Ajay wanted a deadly bunch and he went about selecting them systematically. The biker gangs have stylish hoods, face masks and helmets. There are others in more desi attire.

The story of Bholaa revolves around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

