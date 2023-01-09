Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik finds love again? Check out her Instagram post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IMRANKHAN Imran Khan's Instagram post with his wife Avantika Malik

Former Bollywood actor Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik's latest Instagram post has ignited the news mills with her relationship rumors. Even though the actor keeps himself away from the limelight, his personal life always grabs attention. Avantika Malik took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her December photo dump which caught attention online. She can be seen posing with the mystery man in a few selfies.

Avantika shared a series of photos, and wrote, “#decemberdump in January!! ‘‘Twas the szn but it’s over now….”. The first picture is a selfie of Avantika taken at a family function. The next picture shows her posing with her family members at the same function. Avantika looks gorgeous in a grey and yellow coloured lehenga, accessorized with a polka necklace. The next picture appears to be from the Christmas celebration, and it shows Avantika and Imran’s daughter Imara Malik Khan holding a huge shimmery red ball. The next two pictures are again selfies, after which she shared a collage of four pictures with Sahib Singh Lamba.

Netizens were curious to find out who the mystery man is, and while one commented, “Hey looks like someone new is in your life! Congrats!!!!!” another one asked, “Boyfriend?”

Superstar Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in 2011. The ex-couple welcomed their first child Imara in 2014. After eight years of marriage, the two parted ways in 2019. Even after living separately for two years, the pair has not yet filed for divorce. In between this time, several reports of their reconciliation also surfaced. But with the latest development, it seems like a full and final end to their love story.

Imran made a promising debut into the movie business with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008 and went on to star in films like 'Kidnap', 'Luck' and 'I Hate Luv Stories'. Some of his projects worked well while others didn't do great business at the Box Office. The actor was last seen in the 2015 release 'Katti Batti' featuring Kangana Ranaut. He has quit acting ever since and in 2018, made a short film titled 'Mission Mars: Keep Walking India' debuting as a director.

