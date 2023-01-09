Monday, January 09, 2023
     
  Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal, Piyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh lock horns over a pitch

Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal, Piyush Bansal, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh get into a war of words over a pitch in the new promo. It is making waves on the internet. 

Updated on: January 09, 2023 16:20 IST
Shark Tank India 2
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONYTVOFFICIAL Shark Tank India 2

Shark Tank India 2: After the enormous success of season 1, the business reality show is back with another entrepreneurial wave to empower the people of India with a new perspective on business. The new season is going strong and the viewers are loving the show already. Now, ahead of the new episode, a promo is doing the rounds on the internet that shows the sharks going 'sharky' over a pitch. 

The promo shared by Sony TV's official social media account, shows Piyush Bansal saying, "Guys, I'm changing the game,"  to which Vineeta Singh replies, "Kya kar rahe ho aap (What are you doing)?"  Then Piyush answers back, "Meri marzi (my choice)." After that, Anupam Mittal is seen saying, "I think it was messy and dirty," to which Namita Thapar responds, "I disagree," to which Anupam replies, "It doesn't matter what you think."

The promo has piqued the interest of fans, who are now eagerly anticipating the episode.

Meanwhile, the business reality show is back with a few changes. It features six sharks, which include Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (founder & CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com). 

Previous sharks Ashneer Grover, (co-founder and MD of BharatPe), and Ghazal Alagh, (co-founder of Mamaearth), who were both well-liked by the audience, won't be coming back for the second season. Ashneer Grover is replaced by Amit Jain. He is the CEO of CarDekho.com. This season is hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua. 

The show premiered on Sony TV and SonyLIV on January 2, 2023, and airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 p.m.

