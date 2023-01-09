Top Web Series on Netflix in India: Wednesday, Emily In Paris, Khakee and others

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Top Web Series on Netflix in India

Top Web Series on Netflix in India: The surge in digital content in the last few years has been amazing. While cinema halls are still trying to get back the momentum and popularity they enjoyed in the pre-Covid era, the OTT platforms are flooded with new movies and web series every day. Many anticipated Bollywood and Hollywood films have also taken the direct-to-OTT route rather than becoming a victim of failed box office collections or 'Boycott Bollywood' trends. On the other hand, actors have been more inclined towards making their web series debut lately. Not just Hindi web series but English web shows and Kdramas on Netflix have achieved mass popularity as well. So let's have a look at the top web series on Netflix and you should add to your watchlist as well.

Wednesday: Season 1

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in the horror comedy series. Per the official first season description, the show centres on Wednesday's "years as a student at Nevermore Academy." "She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago, all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore." Along with Ortega, the cast of Season 1 included Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J. Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome, and Christina Ricci.

Soon after the success pof season one, Netflix announced that Wednesday Season 2 will release as well.

Emily In Paris: Season 3

Romantic comedy series Emily in Paris is one of the most popular web series on Netflix. It features actor Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands a job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company. She is tasked with revamping their social media strategy, and embarks on a new life in Paris filled with adventures and challenges, as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances. The show is created by Darren Star, who also serve as writer and executive producer along with Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Andrew Fleming.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter: Season 1

Inspired by the true story of how Bihar's most dangerous criminal was caught, the series marked filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's first project with Netflix India. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter follows the epic tussle between two men on both sides of the law — one a dreaded gang lord and the other a fiercely upright Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha. Shot in extreme circumstances in Jharkhand and Bihar across multiple COVID-19 waves, the series stars Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Anup Soni, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Aishwarya Sushmita, Shraddha Das and Vinay Pathak.

Alice In Borderland: Season 2

Netflix's most-watched Japanese show ever, Alice In Borderland is a thrilling death-game series that follows a group of people being transported to an alternate reality in Tokyo. They have to win life-threatening games to survive and get the chance to return to the real world. While the first season left us intrigued, the season 2 answered the big questions surrounding Arisu's time in Borderland.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Going by the official description, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Éile and Fjall must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent’s oppressors. But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry sage unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one."

"The Witcher: Blood Origin" serves as the prequel to The Witchers. The four episode series is adapted by the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski. It depicts the creation of the first Witcher, as well as the events leading to the "Conjunction of the Spheres".

CAT: Season 1

In CAT, Randeep Hooda is seen playing the role of Gurnam Singh, who is a simple and innocent man trapped in a drug trafficking conspiracy and the story revolves around what all he has to face because of the involvement of some powerful people. The web series also features Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Jaipreet Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, Pramod Pathal, KP Singh, and Kavya Thapar.

Alice In Borderland: Season 1

The Recruit: Season 1

According to the official descriptions, The Recruit follows the story of a rookie lawyer at the CIA who stumbles headlong into the dangerous world of international espionage when a former asset threatens to expose agency secrets. It stars Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock, and Aarti Mann.

Treason

Titled "Treason", the six-episode show comes from Oscar-nominated "Bridge of Spies" screenwriter Matt Charman. The show follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.

Alchemy of Souls: Part 2

Alchemy of Souls is about a powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body who encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny. It stars Lee Jae-wook, Go Youn-jung and Hwang Min-hyun.

