OTT shows featuring stand up comedians to watch ahead of Bhuvam Bam's Taaza Khabar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUVAN.BAM22 Taaza Khabar on Disney+Hotstar features Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam has gone from being one of the most popular YouTubers to becoming one of the most sought-after comedians in the country. After his character sketches on YouTube went viral, he has shown his rounded approach to filmmaking and music. He has been featured in short films and made music videos. He has also been starring in digital shows, and his upcoming release in Taaza Khabar will stream on Disney+Hotstar. Let's check out some of the shows featuring India's popular stand-up comedians.

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare

'Sakht Launda' Zakir Khan brought his everyday comedy style to the Amazon Prime Video show Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. It also featured another popular stand-up comedian Kumar Varun. The show is a laugh riot based on small-town characters.

Pushpavalli

Sumukhi Suresh brings her comedic best in Pushpavalli. It also features other stand-up artists like Kumar Varun, Urooj Ashfaq, Naveen Richard, Kenny Sebastian and many more.

Dhindora

Before Taaza Khabar, Bhuvan bam's Dhindora on YouTube became a fan-favourite show. It was released in 2021 and was one of the most trending shows last year.

Read: OTT Movies and Web series to watch: Pitchers 2, Top Gun Maverick & others

Humorously Yours

Vipul Goyal's Humorously Yours is one of the funniest shows out there. Too bad more seasons of the show did not come out.

Mind The Malhotras

Cyrus Sahukar brought his comedic skills to the web shows like Mind The Malhotras, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Potluck.

Read: New Web Series on OTT in January 2023: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & Hotstar this month

Hasmukh

Vir Das brought his acting skills to the fore in Netflix's thriller show Hasmukh. His comedic skills take a backseat as Vir Das impresses with his serious side.

Latest Web Series News