New Web Series on OTT in January 2023: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & Hotstar this month

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Posters of web shows releasing in Jan 2023

Are you in search of new web series to add to your watch list? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the latest and greatest shows available on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. Our selection includes a diverse range of options, from local language series to international hits. In this list, you will find information such as synopses, release dates, cast and more, making it easy for you to choose the best shows to watch online.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2

Release Date: Jan 4

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: It has been several months since the Bad Batch's time on Kamino, and they have been continuing their journey through the Empire since the fall of the Republic. Along the way, they have encountered both new and familiar friends and foes as they accept various exciting and risky mercenary jobs that lead them to unexpected and dangerous locations.

Copenhagen Cowboy

Release Date: Jan 5

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: Copenhagen Cowboy is an upcoming Netflix noir-thriller series created by Nicolas Winding Refn. The show follows Miu, played by Angela Bundalovic, as she embarks on a mission of vengeance in the criminal underworld of Copenhagen. Miu is a young and enigmatic renegade who has devoted her life to an unknown organization and is now seeking revenge against her nemesis, Rakel. In the process, she must navigate the shadowy criminal underworld of the city and uncover the supernatural forces at play. Along the way, Miu also confronts her past and the complex relationships that shape her present.

Ginny and Georgia Season 2

Release Date: jan 5

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: Ginny & Georgia is a comedy-drama television series that was released on Netflix and created by Sarah Lampert. The show follows the relationship between Georgia, a 30-year-old mother, and her teenage daughter Ginny, who is more mature than her mother, as they move to a New England town in an attempt to provide a better life for their family. The story focuses on Georgia's efforts to settle down with Ginny and her son Austin in this new community.

Taaza Khabar

Release Date: Jan 6

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: The gritty comedy-drama series, which stars Bhuvan Bam, is set in South Mumbai. The series is seen from the perspective of a sanitation worker, Vasant Gawde, whose mundane and poverty-stricken life turns upside down when a simple dua from a good deed gives him surreal powers. Along with his tight-knit squad of friends, Gawde uses his newfound superpower to master his own destiny until karma beckons again.

Guns & Gulaabs

Release Date: Jan 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: Guns & Gulaabs is an upcoming comedy thriller film that will be released on Netflix. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Adarsh Gourav and tells the story of misfits navigating a world of crime while trying to hold onto love and innocence. The series combines elements of romance, crime thriller, and humor, with a setting that evokes the 1990s. The story is sure to be a unique and entertaining blend of genres.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Season 2)

Release Date: Jan 2023

Summary: Yeh Kaali Kaali Anaheim is a crime drama series that has garnered attention for its intriguing title. It is expected that the success of the show will depend not only on its popularity and critical reception, but also on the quality of the script for Season 2 and the overall series.

Shark Tank India (Season 2)

Release Date: Jan 2023

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Summary: The highly anticipated reality show Shark Tank is returning for a second season. On the show, successful businesspeople offer funding and mentorship to individuals with innovative business ideas. After the controversy surrounding Ashneer Grover, many are wondering who the new "sharks" on the show will be. The lineup for this season includes Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Aman Gupta of boAt, Vineeta Singh of Sugar, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, and newcomer Amit Jain of CarDekho.

Keep checking back for updates and never run out of new and exciting series to binge!

Latest Web Series News