Black Panther Wakanda Forever OTT release: Marvel superhero film locks streaming date on Disney+Hotstar

Black Panther Wakanda Forever OTT release: The latest superhero film from Marvel Studios will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on February 1, the streaming platform announced on Friday. The sequel to 2018 blockbuster Black Panther explores the aftermath of Wakanda's loss of its beloved king T'Challa, a change introduced in the script following lead star Chadwick Boseman's death from colon cancer in August 2020.

"Disney+ Hotstar rang in the New Year with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, announcing the Feb. 1 streaming debut of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam," a press note from the streamer read. The news was shared on Instagram as well.

How to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on OTT?

Those who have a Premium subscription to the streaming app Disney+Hotstar will be able to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from February 1 onwards. It can also be downloaded for viewing at a later date. If you have not subscribed to Disney+Hotstar, tariff charges are Rs 299 for a month and Rs 1499 for a year. Black Panther 2 can also be watched after subscribing to the Super pack, which costs Rs 899 for one year.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast and crew details

The film marks the return of Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as the Dora Milaje's General Okoye, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Winston Duke as M'Baku and Martin Freeman as Everett K Ross. Acclaimed filmmaker Ryan Coogler, who helmed the first movie, has directed the sequel as well. Wakanda Forever, which was released in theatres in November last year, also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.

