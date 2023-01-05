Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi's fiery looks from Prime Video series Farzi out, know release date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIMEVIDEOIN Farzi will stream on February 10 on Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethuptahi will be making their web series debut in the Prime Video series Farzi. It will stream from February 10. The first looks of the two actors have been revealed on social media and fans are loving how this surprise tease from the makers. Now, all eyes will be on the trailer of the upcoming show so that the story of Farzi becomes more clear. As of now, Farzi first look posters are getting a positive response on social media and fans are showering love on them.

Shahid Kapoor's edgy look in Farzi

Earlier, a teaser of Farzi revealed Shahid working on a canvas board with some paint colours. In the first character poster of the upcoming web series, we see that his look is very raw and edgy. He sports spiked hair and has tattoos on his neck. The stubble lends more character and feels to it. He will play the role of a street artist who is on a mission to con the elite. From the looks of it, Shahid has a very promising project on his hands.

Vijay Sethupathi turns Shahid Kapoor's nemesis

Alongside Shahid Kapoor, Raj and DK also revealed the first look of Vijay Sethupathi from Farzi. He wears a suit and is armed with a gun. It seems as if Vijay's character will be pitted against Shahid in the show. After launching Samantha in the Hindi markets with their acclaimed series The Family Man 2, Raj and DK will look to make the best of Vijay's acting abilities.

More about Farzi web series

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor, Farzi also stars Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Rashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait, and Bhuvan Arora. The official logline of Farzi reads: "An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller."

