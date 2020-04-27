Ibrahim Ali Khan's 'Picasso Jr' post is as adorable as Taimur's 'in-house Picasso' photo. Seen it yet?

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's extended family is a classic example of modern relationships. Everyone knows the striking resemblance between both of his sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. However, a recent post by the elder son reminded us of the fact again. Ibrahim, who rarely posts photos on his social media shared a throwback photo from his childhood in which he was seen playing with the paint dressed in a cute nightsuit and had green paint smudged all over his hands and face, and the floor. This picture instantly reminded everyone of Kareena Kapoor's recent post about her son being the 'in-house Picasso.'

Flashing a big smile for the camera in the photo, Ibrahim wrote alongside, ""Picasso Jr." Have a look:

The adorable photo was appreciated by many who complimented him and wrote "This is so cuteeee," "You cutie you have my heart," etc.

Coming back to Taimur's photo, it was captioned by Kareena as, "If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso."

Ibrahim generally features in sister Sara Ali Khan's hilarious knock-knock videos. The recent one posted by the actress was captioned as, "For now, we all live under a rock. All of us - the nerd the jock. In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock. While we do our favourite Knock Knock."

Also, check out some more here:

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan's kids from his first wife Amrita Singh while with Kareena, he shared Taimur.

