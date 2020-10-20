Hyderabad rains: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda and others contribute to Telangana CM relief fund

Image Source : TWITTER/INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLES Hyderabad rains: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda contribute to Telangana CM relief fund

In view of Telangana suffering losses to the tune crores due to incessant rains, several South actors including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu have pledged big monetary contributions on Tuesday to the relief fund set up by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Donated ₹1 crore, Chiranjeevi in a tweet said "The unprecedented rains in Hyderabad have caused massive devastation, loss of lives and extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury. I'm humbly donating ₹ 1 crore to CM Relief Fund. Also appeal to all who can to come forward and help the needy."

The unprecedented rains in Hyd have caused massive devastation,loss of lives & extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury.I'm humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund.Also appeal 2 all who can to come frward & help the needy @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/ARBeV9JShy — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 20, 2020

Urging people to come forward and donate towards the cause, Actor Mahesh Babu in a series of tweet, posted: "The devastation caused by the unprecedented rainfall in Telangana is far worse than we ever imagined. Appreciate the efforts of the Telangana government and the Disaster Response Force for doing their best to help the affected families. Contributing ₹ 1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let's stand by our people during these difficult times."

Contributing ₹1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let's stand by our people during these difficult times.🙏🏻 @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 20, 2020

Nagarjuna pledged ₹ 50 lakh as contribution, saying "Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing ₹ 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute ₹ 50 lakh to Telangana CM relief fund."

Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund.#TelanganaCMO 🙏 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 20, 2020

Taking to the social networking site, South star Vijay Deverakonda said "It's been a hard year on all of us, but those of us who are doing decently well, let's pool in some money to help those who are not - Let's do it one more time for our own. Today I am donating ₹ 10 lakh to the CMRF."

Its been a hard year on all of us, but those of us who are doing decently well, let's pool in some money to help those who are not - Let's do it one more time for our own.



Today I am donating 10 Lakhs to the CMRF. #HyderabadRains — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 20, 2020

"Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad," Jr NTR wrote.

Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad #TelanganaCMO — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 20, 2020

Director Harish Shankar donated Rs 5 lakh, sharing "Am Sure we can’t reverse the loss that happened to Hyderabad but I would like to be of help in a little way ....will be happy ...Am contributing Rs. 5 lakhs to support the flood affacted people of Hyderabad."

Am Sure we can’t reverse the loss that happened to Hyderabad but I would like to be of help in a little way ....will be happy ...

Am contributing Rs. 5 lakhs to support the flood affacted people of Hyderabad. @TelanganaCMO — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) October 20, 2020

On October 19, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced ₹ 10,000 as immediate relief to each flood-affected household in the city, an assistance of ₹ 1 lakh each to totally damaged houses and ₹ 50,000 to partially damaged ones.

