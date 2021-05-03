Image Source : FILE IMAGE Huma Qureshi lauds brother Saqib Saleem for helping pregnant woman diagnosed with COVID-19

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi on Monday took to her social media to show appreciation towards her brother Saqib Saleem who helped a pregnant lady suffering from COVID-19. The actress shared a picture of the lady with the newborn baby and revealed that after the lady was diagnosed positive for Coronavirus, most hospitals had refused to give her a bed. But due to Saqib's efforts, he eventually was admitted to Rainbow Hospital in Bengaluru. She wrote in the caption, "This is Kajal! She was Covid positive and 8months pregnant when she started losing oxygen. I got to know about her when I saw my brother @saqibsaleem trying very hard to help her sister Komal find her a hospital to deliver this baby. About 9 hospitals turned her down ...There was much red tape involved and 72 hours of oxygen crisis ...But she finally found place at the Rainbow Hospital in Bangalore @rainbowchildrenshospitals."

"And delivered this gorgeous boy! He’s in the ICU still but recovering well. All this is due to the efforts of not just my brother but also the amazingly helpful @Mallika20 and her team @apnadr5 ( who are doing such incredible on ground work in these crazy times ) Thank you guys #covidwarriors India has hope.This is a Real Covid warrior story. PS - Kajal was in Bangalore, Mallika in Gurgaon and Saqib in Mumbai #unreal #gratitude Prayers and love to Kajal and her little boy", she added.

Take a look at the post:

Many Bollywood celebrities are coming in support and helping people cope with the ongoing Covid crises in the country. Celebrities have also been appealing on social media to encourage fans to help in whatever way possible, not to pay heed to rumors and stay safe.

Actress Priyanka Chopra informed that she has been successful in raising ₹4.9 crores with her fundraiser. Stand-up comic and actor Vir Das announced on Monday that he has raised about Rs 7 lakh for charity.

Actor Sood Sood has been at the forefront of helping people get hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines ever since the pandemic hit the country.

India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections and 3,417 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 1,99,25,604. The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1 but came down to 392,488 cases yesterday.

The cumulative death toll has mounted to 2,18,959. Currently, there are 34,13,642 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data. The country also witnessed as many as 3,00,732 recoveries in the said period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 16,29,3003.