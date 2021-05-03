Pooja Hegde indulges in yoga and read books as she recovers from COVID-19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA HEGDE Pooja Hegde indulges in yoga and reads books as she recovers from COVID-19

Actress Pooja Hegde had announced last week that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and had isolated herself immediately. Ever since the actress keeps sharing her day-to-day updates with her fans. Recently, the actress revealed her daily routine with her fans and followers. To keep herself calm and energized during this time Pooja is taking up various fitness activities like yoga and meditation. She is also reading books on positivity. Recently, she held a live session with a yoga coach on breathing exercises and pranayama to help build better lung capacity. She also urged all her fans to share the same with their friends and family. Pooja had mild symptoms and was recuperating well when she tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

The actress had announced testing positive for coronavirus in a social media post, "Hello everyone, this is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love and support. I'm currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care," Pooja tweeted on Sunday evening.

On the film's front, Pooja awaits the release of her upcoming film "Radhe Shyam" starring Prabhas. The multilingual film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. IT is scheduled to hit screens on July 30 this year. Radha Krishna Kumar has written and directed the period romantic drama.

Apart from this, Pooja will also feature alongside Tamil superstar Vijay in his upcoming film, tentatively titled "Thalapathy 65".