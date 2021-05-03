Image Source : TWITTER Rajeev Masand critical due to COVID-19; Dia Mirza, Nimrit Kaur & other celebs pray for his recovery

The devastating second wave of deadly COVID-19 is gripping the country and there's a surge in coronavirus cases. Former film critic and journalist Rajeev Masand is in critical condition at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 and his oxygen level went down. As per media reports, Rajeev is on the ventilator, and the doctors attending to him have described his condition as critical. Many Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media platforms and are praying for the speedy recovery of Rajeev. Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu tweeted, "Praying for @RajeevMasand Durga Durga."

Sanjay Suri shared, "Prayers & positive energy @RajeevMasand."

Dia Mirza tweeted, "Dearest @RajeevMasand Praying hard. Get better soon and see this message and know that you are so loved."

Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Praying hards!!!!!" along with multiple folded hand emojis.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "Wishing you A speedy recovery #RajeevMasand. Our prayers are with you and your family . Get well soon," while Onir shared, "Prayers for my friend @RajeevMasand . Please send positive energy."

Actress Nimrat Kaur too tweeted, "Goodness...praying and how."

Bollywood actor Rahul Dev, too, shared, "Damn ... More power to you @RajeevMasand ... Stay strong ...Hugging faceRaising hands."

For the unversed, Rajeev had quit journalism last year and had joined Karan Johar 's talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency as the COO.

India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections and 3,417 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 1,99,25,604. The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1 but came down to 392,488 cases yesterday.

The cumulative death toll has mounted to 2,18,959. Currently, there are 34,13,642 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data. The country also witnessed as many as 3,00,732 recoveries in the said period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 16,29,3003.