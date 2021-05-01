Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SKSHIVANI Actor-anchor Kanupriya passes away due to Covid-19 complications

TV actor and anchor Kanupriya passed away yesterday, April 30, after suffering from Covid-19 complications. She was also a news anchor and a filmmaker. She has appeared on TV shows such as Bhanwar, Ananro, Kahi Aek Gaon, Kartavya, Meri Kahani, Tesu Ke Phool and, Tumhara Intezar Hai as well as telefilms. She was popular as the host of Awakening Of Mind with Brahma Kumaris and Karmabhoomi.

Sister BK Shivani, the spiritual guru and the main face of Brahma Kumaris, shared the news on social media. Sharing a picture of Kanu Priya, she wrote, “Om Shanti Angels ... Last night a very beautiful angel, a chosen instrument of God ... Sis. Kanupriya left her mortal coil and moved forward to another magical destiny of radiating happiness and health to millions of souls. Kanupriya is a pure soul, caring, compassionate, selfless ... always a giver."

"She lived for a higher purpose ... to create a beautiful world ... and we know that even though the costume will change ... she will always be God's angel, whose every life will be surrendered to His will and His task of creating The New Age. Let us all meditate and radiate gratitude and blessings to her ... Thank You Beautiful Soul for being who you are and will always be (sic).", she added.

Kanu Priya started her journey as an actor and acted in over 80 serials and 50 telefilms.

