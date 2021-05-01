Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEENAKSHI SESHADRI Talaash Ek Sitare Ki: Why did Meenakshi Seshadri leave Bollywood after starring in hit films?

Bollywood actress Meenakshi Seshadri ruled Bollywood in the '80s and '90s before she quit cinema. We will find out what the actress is up to these days. Where did Meenakshi Seshadri go missing? What made her leave the films? What is she doing now? She was born in a traditional Tamil family in Sindri, Jharkhand. The actress has crowned Eve's Weekly Miss India in 1981, and thereafter she was approached by the filmmakers to star on the big screen.

Meenakshi had starred with leading actors of her time including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikant and Rajesh Khanna. The actress made her film debut in Painter Babu (1983) and received wider public recognition with the film Hero (1983) and became an overnight star. She was acknowledged for her several performances, her beauty, and her accomplished dancing skills. She was noted for her performances in films including Meri Jung, Inaam Dus Hazaar, Shahenshah, Awaargi, Damini.

She married investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995. The couple has two children, a daughter, and a son. Meenakshi lives in Plano, Texas. After the release of her film Ghatak, Meenakshi left the film industry to raise her children in the United States with her husband, where she runs the Cherish Dance School.

Connecting with India TV through a video call for 'Talaash Ek Sitaare Ki', Meenakshi Seshadri shared insights about her personal life and much more.