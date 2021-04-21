Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN How Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary virtually with Aaradhya | PIC

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Due to the fact that the two of them are in different cities, they celebrated their special day virtually this year. The glimpse from their celebration was shared by none other than Aishwarya on her Instagram handle on Wednesday. The picture was shared without any caption but mere heart and sparkle emojis. The photo was a screenshot of their video call that the duo had and also featured their adorable daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo can be seen posing by the side of several bouquets of flowers while Junior Bachchan was happily flashing his smile at the two of them.

As soon as Aish shared the picture a lot of fans started posting comments and praised her beauty. Many even added heart emojis and wished the couple on their special day. A person wrote, "Happy Anniversary to both of you May each new day you share be ever more beautiful than the last. Love you & Miss You." Another one complimented the actress and commented, "You are a woman with a unique gift try to nourish it." There were many who called Aaradhya "cute".

ALSO READ: On Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's wedding anniversary, romantic pics that define their happily ever after

Have a look at the beautiful post here:

Interestingly, the three of them were seen wearing various shades of pink. For those unversed, Abhishek these days is shooting for his project 'Dasvi' in Lucknow while Aishwarya and Aaradhya are in Mumbai at their house Prateeksha.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda goes down on knees to propose Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna in viral video

On April 20, a lot of wishes poured in for the two of them. One came from none other than Tina Ambani who shared a throwback picture where Abhishek-Aishwarya were all smiles for the perfect couple click. She wrote alongside, "Can’t believe it’s been 14 years since your beautiful wedding! Still crazy in love, utterly gorgeous and the most fabulous parents to Aradhya. Blessings and heaps of hugs and love - happy anniversary @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."

Aishwarya is known for her social media updates on every special occasion. She recently wished fans on the occasion of Easter 2021 and Holi 2021 by sharing pictures of her 9-year-old daughter.

On the professional front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's epic Ponniyin Selvan which will also feature-- Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles.

While for Abhishek, he was last seen in Disney+Hotstar's 'The Big Bull.' Before that he worked in 'Ludo' and web series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows.'