Heropanti 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui was sold by Ahmed Khan's enthusiasm while narration

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAWAZUDDIN._SIDDIQUI Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Laila in Heropanti 2

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has revealed that he was offered the upcoming action entertainer 'Heropanti 2' while he was shooting for another film in London. He also revealed that his character of 'Laila' in the film has more logic and reason than many content-driven films.

Recalling how he got the part, Nawaz said, " I was in London shooting for some other film when this role was offered to me by Ahmed and Rajat. They narrated the character to me while we were traveling to a certain location in the countryside and then later we took the narration to the hotel."

He further said, "Both Ahmed and Rajat had a lot of zeal and enthusiasm while narrating 'Laila' to me, which was impressive! The fact that they were living the character made me want to play 'Laila' even more."

He also shared that the authenticity of his character in the film appealed to him the most, "However, 'Heropanti 2' is a commercial film but today, the authenticity, the background, the reasons, and the logic of the character matter more than anything. I did realize that even the content-driven movies don't have as much information as Ahmed and Rajat had for this character."

'Heropanti 2', directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, also stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes 'Tiku Weds Sheru', 'Noorani Chehra', and 'Adbhut'.