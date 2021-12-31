Harry Potter Reunion: Everything Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint reveal on 'Return to Hogwarts'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARRYPOTTERFILM Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are set to reunite as they will join American filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight 'Harry Potter' films for the 20th anniversary special. Titled 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts', the retrospective special by HBO Max, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' as it will feature the making of an incredible story, interviews and cast conversations.

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' release date:

1st Jan 2022

Where to watch Harry Potter Reunion special in India?

The Harry Potter special will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Ahead of the show, here's everything the epic trio of Harry Potter, Ron Wesley and Hermione Granger revealed on special reunion:

Emma Watson admits falling in love with Tom Felton

Daniel Radcliffe revealed his on-set childhood crush on co-star Helena Bonham Carter. As per Fox News, in the upcoming special episode, the cast got candid about their on-set crushes during filming. Emma Watson admitted to "falling in love" with Tom Felton when they were younger. But for Radcliffe, he declared his crush on Helena Bonham Carter--who played Bellatrix Lestrange in the film.

Daniel Radcliffe confessed his first girlfriend and kiss were on Harry Potter

Radcliffe also confessed that some of his first girlfriends and kisses were through the film franchise. "Every part of my life is connected to '[Harry] Potter, My first kiss is connected to someone here. My first girlfriends were here. It all spirals out from the part of the set somewhere," he explained. Radcliffe didn't name any names, but he did describe asking Watson, for dating advice at that time. "If she was texting a boy or I was texting a girl, I would be like, 'She sent me this many kisses back. What do I do?'" he recalled. The special will become available for streaming on January 1, 2022, on Amazon Prime in India. (ANI)

Rupert Grint shared wanting to quit the franchise

Emma Watson shared that she had thoughts about quitting the franchise while filming. Well, she wasn't the only star to consider leaving the iconic franchise as Rupert Grint (Ronald Weasley) also thought about bowing out at several points. He admitted, "I had moments like that kind of all the way through. I also had similar feelings to Emma kind of contemplating what life would be like if I called it a day, but we never really spoke about it. I guess we were just kind of going through it at our own pace. We were kind of in the moment at the time. It just didn't really occur to us that we were all having similar feelings."

Actors appearing on Harry Potter Reunion

Joining the three actors will be several other notable alumni from the franchise like Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Mark Williams, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Bonnie Wright.

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' is produced by Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the Warner Bros Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter and is set to premiere on New Year's Day, January 1, 2022 on HBO Max, which also houses all eight films of Warner Bros' original 'Harry Potter' franchise.

Harry Potter Reunion trailer

--with inputs from IANs, ANI