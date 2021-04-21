Happy Ram Navami 2021: Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan, B-town chants 'Jai Shree Ram' to wish fans

Image Source : OFFICIAL SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS Bollywood actors wish fans on Ram Navami

The festival of Ram Navami is being celebrated across the country today which marks the birth of Lord Ram. Ram Navami is observed on the Navami tithi of Chaitra month Shukla paksha. As per the tales, it is believed that Lord Ram was born to King Dashrath and Queen Kaushalya on this day. Owing to COVID 19 pandemic, this year the festival is not being celebrated with full spirits, however, B-town made sure to light up Twitter on the festive occasion.

Popular Bollywood celebrities namely, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut among others took to their social handle to wish fans on Ram Navami 2021. Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, “On this auspicious day, Team #RamSetu wishes you all Happy #RamNavami.”

“Praying for everyone's well-being today and urging all of you to take as many precautions as possible. May Lord Ram bless us all and end our sufferings soon,” wrote Sanjay Dutt.

"श्री रामनवमी की आपको और अपके परिवार को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय श्री राम," wrote Arjun Rampal in his tweet.

Raveena Tandon shared a graphic on Instagram.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of Lord Ram writing, "जय श्री राम !! *एकश्लोकी रामायण* (इस एक मंत्र के जाप मात्र से ही मिलता है संपूर्ण रामायण पढ़ने."

Actor Randeep too wished fans with a selfie. He wrote, "सब पर राम तपस्वी राजा। तिन के काज सकल तुम साजा। और मनोरथ जो कोई लावै। सोइ अमित जीवन फल पावै।।' May the divine grace of Lord Ram guide us through these difficult times. Sending wishes to everyone for #RamNavami #Ayodhya #RamJanmaBhoomi."