Happy Birthday Vikram: From Aparichit to Ponniyin Selavn, praise-worthy movies of the star

Vikram is famous for doing versatile roles, and the talented actor has reached the top place with his immense hard work. After establishing himself well in Bala's 'Sethu', Vikram prepares to take up challenging roles and do some extraordinary films. The skilled actor is celebrating his 57th birthday today, and wishes have been pouring in for Vikram on social media. Fans didn't fail to trend the hashtag of their star, and the hashtag #HBDChiyaan is trending at the top on Twitter. So on his special day, here we compile a list of promising performances of the star that will surely win your praise.

Here are some of the best movies of Vikram

Aparichit

Vikram demonstrated his ability to play various types of roles at once in 'Aparichit' playing a man with multiple personality disorders. His ability to switch characters in the middle of an investigation is flawless, and it explains his acting abilities. Vikram donned two distinct looks and got in shape for this movie.

Sethu

Sethu, directed by Bala, provided Vikram with a much-needed break in his career. The film's innovative concept, which portrays the love story of Sethu (Vikram), a college rogue, and Abhinaya, ruffled moviegoers. The film's climax, featuring Vikram, is the film's highlight, with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja's touching background score. Sethu received the National Award for Best Tamil Film, while Vikram got the moniker 'Chiyaan'.

Kasi

Kasi, a remake of the Malayalam film Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum starring Kalabhavan Mani, debuted to critical acclaim for its unusual premise. Several reviews appreciated Vikram's performance as the titular blind singer Kasi.

Deiva Thirumagal

AL Vijay's Deiva Thirumagal, a Tamil remake of I Am Sam, starred Vikram as an intellectually handicapped father whose relationship with his daughter is explored. The film elicited a reserved, nuanced performance from Vikram, and it reminded many of us that he can also underperform when necessary.

Ponniyin Selvan

The film is based on the late writer and activist Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. It is an epic period action film about Arulmozhi Varman, who subsequently became the famed Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola, and digs into the dynasty's politics and wealth. Ponniyin Selvan: 1 was released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 30, 2022.

