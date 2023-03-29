Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer OUT: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram's period drama is worth the wait | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LYCAPRODUCTIONS Ponniyin Selvan 2 poster

Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer OUT: The second part of acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film franchise Ponniyin Selvan is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 28, 2023. Finally, the wait is over because the trailer for the much-anticipated movie, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is OUT! There is no doubt that Mani Ratnam's magnum opus movie will take you back to our history and let you witness the magnificent period drama vividly. The historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

PS 2 trailer OUT!

The official page of Lyca Productions shared the trailer and wrote, "A world of glory, pride and history welcomes you back!". In the PS 2 trailer, we get glimpses of Jayam Ravi, Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The tone and feel of the sequel is very much in line with the first part, which was a massive hit globally. The trailer is indeed taking us to the historic period of the Chola emperor, the intense background score and realistic acting of the leading characters are winning hearts. There is no doubt that Mani Ratnam's magnum opus sequel is worth the wait.

PS 2 cast details and more information

Backed by Lyca Productions, the Ponniyin Selvan series boasts of a star-studded cast featuring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. Mani Ratnam has co-written the screenplay with Elango Kumaravel. The film’s music will be scored by Ratnam’s frequent collaborator AR Rahman.

Ponniyin Selvan-I was released worldwide in September 2022 in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video. The film grossed Rs 327 crores in India and Rs 169 crores (USD 20.70 million) overseas, for a global box office gross of over Rs 500 crore.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at paps for not asking questions on 'Bollywood mafia' | Watch video

Also Read: Is Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi the REASON for actor not attending RRR co-star Ram Charan's birthday?

Latest Entertainment News