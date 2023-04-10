Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS Vikram Vedha and Bhediya get OTT release dates: When and where to watch online

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya did not perform well at the box office, but the film was well received. At the same time, people were anticipating the debut of these films on OTT. For a long time, there was much debate concerning the release of both films on OTT. Finally, the wait is over and both films will soon be released online.

Vikram Vedha OTT release date

The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, with Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in supporting roles. The film is a remake of the same-named Tamil film, likewise directed by Pushkar-Gayathri and released in 2017.

The plot of Vikram Vedha centres around a cop named Vikram (Hrithik Roshan), who is on a mission to apprehend a known gangster named Vedha (Saif Ali Khan). However, as Vikram grows closer to Vedha, he begins to question his own morality and principles, resulting in a heated debate between the two protagonists.

After much anticipation, Vikram Vedha will release on Jio Cinema on 8th May.

Bhediya OTT release date

Helmed by Amar Kaushik directed and Dinesh Vijan produced Bhediya, it is a Bollywood horror-comedy film. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the key roles, with Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles. The premise of the film centres around the story of a guy who transforms into a werewolf in order to save his love interest from a supernatural power.

The movie created quite a buzz among fans during the theatre launch, but sadly, the OTT release date wasn’t shared then. According to reports, Bhediya is all set to release on Jio Cinema on April 21, 2022.

