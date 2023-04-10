Tiger vs Pathaan: Deepika Padukone-Katrina Kaif to share screen for first time? Here’s what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS Tiger vs Pathaan: Deepika Padukone-Katrina Kaif to share screen for first time?

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has broken box office records and is generating headlines even after months of release. There is an unprecedented buzz that ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’ might star the women of the YRF Spy Universe - Deepika Padukone's Rubai in Pathaan and Katrina Kaif's Zoya in the Tiger series.

The spy universe concept gives an immense playground for investigation and is an untapped area in Hindi films.

According to Etimes, Raghavan hopes to fill the hole left by the lack of female-led spy films in Bollywood. He also explained that the idea was to mix and overlap other personalities who are important to the globe, not just male superstars. He made a point of introducing Rubina and Zoya as important characters in the world and emphasised that they would collaborate with anyone.

Women of YRF Spy Universe

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, the duo turned heads by taking down bad guys with individual death-defying battle sequences and high-octane action scenes. Deepika, in reality, learned jujutsu, a lethal Japanese martial arts discipline, and used the infamous Gatling rifle to get under the skin of her character as a Pakistani agent.

Katrina Kaif, who played a spy named Zoya in Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) during Pathaan's release took to social media and wrote, “My friend Pathaan is on a dangerous mission. It is very important in the interest of national security that you don’t reveal anything about this. You are all part of this classified mission now. Zoya.

Many have speculated that Katrina may make a cameo in Pathaan and may possibly cross paths with Deepika Padukone.

YRF Spy Universe

The YRF Spy Universe is a fictional universe that is centred on a series of espionage action-thrillers that include various fictitious RAW agents. With all of the films from the mighty franchises "Ek Tha Tiger," "Tiger Zinda Hai," "War," and now "Pathaan," YRF Spy Universe is now one of the largest IPs in Indian cinema. With "Pathaan," YRF proudly wears the title of highest-grossing Hindi picture in the nation.

From a chronological standpoint, everything began in 2012 when Salman Khan took leadership as "Tiger" in "Ek Tha Tiger," and he reprised his character as a super-spy in the 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai." Then, in 2019, Hrithik Roshan dazzled the audience with "War," one of Hindi cinema's most fashionable pictures. The spy-universe concept was born with two agents in position, and "Pathaan" with its enormous collections created the ideal setting for the universe.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ to go on floors in 2024?

Also Read: Pakistani actor trolls Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan; says it is a 'storyless video game'

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana hail Rinku Singh's 5 successive sixes at IPL 2023 with special Pathaan poster

Latest Entertainment News