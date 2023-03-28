Pakistani actor trolls Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan; says it is a 'storyless video game'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pakistani actor trolls Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan broke many records at the box office and earned over Rs 1000 crores. The film was much appreciated by fans all over the world but looks like Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain wasn't impressed. taking to his Instagram account, the actor took a dig at the film also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and said that it was a storyless video game. He also bashed the superstar Shah Rukh Khan and said that the film isn't worth watching.

The Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain wrote, "Agar aap mission impossible 1 bhi dekh chukey hain toh shah rukh khan ki pathan aap ko aik story less video game se zyada kuch nahi lagy gi (If you have even seen Mission Immpossible 1, then Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will appear to be a storyless video game to you)"

While Pakistani fans lauded the actor for sharing his views about Pathaan, others trolled him for the same and said that he is jealous.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is not bothered with the mean words and bad criticism. Reportedly, the actor bought a luxurious car to celebrate the success of Pathaan. A video is going viral in which the superstar is seen driving his new car on the Mumbai streets.

SRK's new car comes in an Arctic White paint while the interiors are matched to a white leather. It also has the signature '0555' number plate. For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among the few Bollywood celebrities who own Rolls Royce.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe. 'Pathaan' presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon-like abilities to merge with the world he resides in.

