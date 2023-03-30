Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ to go on floors in 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen together in Tiger vs Pathaan.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan thrilled their fans with an epic moment in "Pathaan," but a bigger entertainer starring the two spies is rumored to be in the works. The producers are working on a movie based on the story of Tiger vs. Pathaan that will star Salman and SRK in action-packed spy characters. While the project's specifics are being kept under wraps.

According to director Siddharth Anand, who revealed details about Salman's action scene in "Pathaan," with SRK. "They just had so much affection for each other, there was just so much positivity, and they wanted to give each other room rather than hog a scene or a sequence."

There are speculations that Salman and SRK will start filming in January 2024 for this large-scale production.

Prior to this grand entertainer, Salman Khan's forthcoming film "Tiger 3" will feature SRK as "Pathaan." Fans went into a frenzy when Salman showed up in Pathaan to assist King Khan and they saw their biggest movie heroes destroying the foes. King Khan must now pay it back in Tiger 3, and we anticipate Salman and SRK to pull off insane, heart-pounding, high-intensity action scenes that will astound us.

The YRF spy universe

With all of the films from the mighty franchises "Ek Tha Tiger," "Tiger Zinda Hai," "War," and now "Pathaan," YRF Spy Universe is now one of the largest IPs in Indian cinema. With "Pathaan," YRF proudly wears the title of highest-grossing Hindi picture in the nation.

From a chronological standpoint, everything began in 2012 when Salman Khan took leadership as "Tiger" in "Ek Tha Tiger," and he reprised his character as a super-spy in the 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai." Then, in 2019, Hrithik Roshan dazzled the audience with "War," one of Hindi cinema's most fashionable pictures. The spy-universe concept was born with two agents in position, and "Pathaan" with its enormous collections created the ideal setting for the universe.

