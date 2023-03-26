Salman Khan threat email: Accused arrested from Jodhpur in joint operation by Mumbai, Rajasthan cops

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bandra Police in a joint operation with Rajasthan police arrested an accused in the Salman Khan threat letter case.

Salman Khan threat case: The Rajasthan and Mumbai Police in a joint operation have arrested a person who has been accused of sending a threat email to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The accused, identified as Dhakadram Bishnoi, has been arrested from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The accused is likely to be presented in court on Monday.

Mumbai Police traced the location of Dhakadram Bishnoi through the IP address from which the mail was sent.

The same person has also been accused of threatening the late Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's family.

The complaint about the threat e-mail was recently lodged at the Bandra police station by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police, frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of Salman Khan and runs an artist management company.

When Gunjalkar was present in Khan's office in Galaxy Apartment recently, he noticed an email had been received from the ID "Rohit Garg".

The sender of the e-mail, written in Hindi, said, "Goldy Bhai (gangster Goldy Brar) wanted to talk to Salman Khan face-to-face to close the matter", adding, "Agli baar, jhatka dekhne ko milega (You'll see something shocking)", the police had said.

"After a detailed technical investigation into the case, police got information about the accused person's whereabouts, following which a team was sent to Rajasthan and the man was apprehended," the official said.

Mumbai police had registered a first information report (FIR) against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

