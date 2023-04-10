Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut's romantic couplet on Twitter leaves fans guessing about her Mystery Man read here

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and shared a couple of photos of herself posing for the camera, including close-ups. "Ishq wo aatish hai ghalib jo lagane se lagti nahi aur bujhane se bujhti nahi (Love is a spark that does not ignite when you try, and neither does it extinguish when you try - a slight twist on Ghalib's lines on love)" she wrote alogside.

The majority of her followers swarmed the comment section on her post, admiring her appearance and applauding her for being "brave." One of them also answered with a song, curious as to who she had fallen in love with. "Kun hai jo sapno mein aya, kaun hai jo dil me samaya..."Aaj khol dijiye saare raaz (Who appears in your dreams and inhabits your heart? Today is the day to reveal the secret)."

See post,

Kangana is known for being private about her personal life and has never publicly confirmed any romantic relationships. However, her recent post has sparked rumours and curiosity among fans, who are eagerly waiting for the actress to reveal more. Kangana has always been vocal about her opinions and has been in the news for her controversial statements and activism. But this recent post has shown a softer, romantic side of the actress, which has left fans wanting to know more.

Kangana stated in a 2021 interview with Times Now, "I definitely want to be married and have babies." Five years from now, I picture myself as a mother, a wife, and, of course, someone who is actively engaging in the vision of a new India." When asked about her partner, Kangana said, "you will know soon."

Kangana Ranaut on the work front

Kangana, who was most recently seen in the action flick Dhaakad, has an unusual filmography. Kangana will make her directorial debut with Emergency, in which she will play late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Pankaj Tripathi, Satish Kaushik, and Shreyas Talpade all are said to appear in the film. She will play an air force pilot in Tejas and the titular character in Sita The Incarnation.

