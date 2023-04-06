DYK Karan Johar wanted to 'murder' Anushka Sharma's career? Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR, ANUSHKASHARMA Karan Johar wanted to 'murder' Anushka Sharma's career

The Internet is buzzing with an old video of Karan Johar describing his attempt to 'murder' Anushka Sharma's career. Karan Johar revealed that he was sabotaging Anushka Sharma's career before her Bollywood debut and shared that he asked Aditya Chopra not to cast Anushka in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi because he had another main actress for the film that he wanted Chopra to sign. He also admitted that, after seeing the actress in Band Baaja Baaraat, he felt he owed her an apology. The video ignited the infamous insider-outsider debate, and Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani have reacted to the video, highlighting some unknown facts about the industry.

On Thursday, Apurva Asrani shared the video on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma's career' - Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand & Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I'm sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate."

Soon after that, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri retweeted the video and wrote, "Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders."

Kangana Ranaut took no time and shared the clip on her Instagram account and wrote, "Iss chacha choudhary ko bas yahi ek kaam hai (This gentleman only wants to do this work)."

This video comes days after Priyanka Chopra gave an explosive statement about the Bollywood industry. The actress spoke about being cornered in Bollywood. "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break," she said.

