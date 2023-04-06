Raveena Tandon talks about getting the Padma Shri, says 'My father is not here to see it'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENATANDON Raveena Tandon talks about getting the Padma Shri

Actress Raveena Tandon Raveena Tandon received the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, on Wednesday. She graciously accepted the honorary award from President Draupadi Murmu for her contribution in the field of arts. The spectacular event was held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The actress experienced mixed emotions upon receiving the honour since her father had always envisioned this day, but he was not around now.

In a recent interview, the Bollywood star spoke about getting the award. "It was definitely was an emotional moment for me because it was something that my father had always dreamt and thought that it is going to be a proud moment (for him) whenever I get the Padma Shri honour."

She added, "I did get the honour, but unfortunately, he is not here to see it. So, getting the honour was mixed emotions for me. It came with a bit of happiness and a bit of more happiness. More happiness was when I was thinking about him and saying (to myself) that at least, I fulfilled my dad’s dream."

She further went on to say that it was a special moment for her as her children were also present for the big day. "It was very special that my children could see me go and get my Padmashri in front of the nation. And I hope they are proud children today as I’m a proud parent whenever I see them get their top grades or when they get honoured at school. I’m happy that they have always made me proud. I’m happy today, and I think I have made my whole family proud," said Tandon.

Previously, when the list of awardees was announced on Republic Day, Raveena Tandon reacted to her triumph by saying, "Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose - cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but also beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema - all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father - Ravi Tandon."

