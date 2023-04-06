Thursday, April 06, 2023
     
Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Tiger vs Pathaan' to be directed by THIS filmmaker. Can you guess?

Tiger vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are ready to lock horns but do you know who is directing the movie? Read to find the answer.

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2023 10:29 IST
Tiger vs Pathaan
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tiger vs Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are ready to lock horns in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'! And the responsibility for the same is taken by none other than, Siddharth Anand. Days after it was revealed that Ayan Mukerji has been roped in to direct 'War 2', it is now being reported that the big crossover from YRF's spy universe is going to be helmed by Siddharth Anand. Taking to his Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "BIGGG DEVELOPMENT… SALMAN KHAN - SHAH RUKH KHAN: SIDDHARTH ANAND TO DIRECT… #SalmanKhan and #ShahRukhKhan starrer #TigervsPathaan will be directed by #SiddharthAnand… Starts Jan 2024… Produced by #AdityaChopra. #YRF."

According to a report in ETimes, "Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Tiger vs Pathaan. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced.” Adding, "YRF’s war chest and it’s entire creative might is ready to roll out a film that should go down in the history of Indian cinema as a record-smashing blockbuster."

Siddharth Anand's Pathaan

The filmmaker recently helmed ‘Pathaan’, which is now the all-time highest grossing Hindi film by raising Rs 1028 crore worldwide since its release in January. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, the film presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon-like abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film is certainly special for SRK as the actor always wanted to be an action star. It also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. 

Pathaan is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Salman Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan's family Gauri, Aryan & Suhana at Ambani's event; pose together

Salman Khan looks terrific in Lungi in Yentamma song teaser from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Yentamma OUT: Ram Charan gives 'chumeshwari' performance in Salman Khan & Venkatesh song

ALSO READ: Besharam Rang controversy: Why Pathaan director Siddharth Anand chose Deepika Padukone’s orange bikini

