Thursday, April 06, 2023
     
  Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda? Actress finally breaks silence saying 'Aiyoo…'

Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda? Actress finally breaks silence saying ‘Aiyoo…'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now. Now, finally, the actress has reacted to their romance rumours.

India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2023 15:54 IST
Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda?
Image Source : INSTA/RASHMIKAMANDANNA,VIJAYDEVERAKONDA Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have long been speculated to be dating. The couple frequently makes headlines due to connection rumours. They appeared together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and their chemistry has been praised by audiences ever since. However, the stars have never spoken openly about their relationship and have claimed that they are only friends. Rashmika has finally spoken up about their romance.

On Wednesday, the actress turned to Instagram to share a heartwarming video on her birthday to show her affection and delight to her fans. Although her gesture was favourably appreciated, several people seemed to be more intrigued by the backdrop of the video, which closely resembled Vijay's residence. Fans started speculating if they were in a live-in relationship. Soon, a web portal reported that Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda had been living together based on the fact that she was in his residence and was wearing a ring given to her by Vijay. After that tweet went viral on the internet, the actress reacted to it, saying: "Aiyoooo.. don’t overthink it babu..(sic)".

India Tv - Rashmika Mandanna's tweet

Image Source : TWITTER/RASHMIKAMANDANNARashmika Mandanna's tweet

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Siddharth Malhotra. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film premiered on Netflix on January 20. It marked her first film with Sidharth Malhotra. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor. It is helmed by Sandeep Vanga.

Besides this, she also has Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun. The mass entertainer is already on floors. Reportedly, Sai Pallavi will soon join the action-drama film. She is said to appear in an extended cameo, and the actress has already set aside 10 days for the shoot. While official confirmation from the makers is still pending, she is expected to play a tribal girl in the film.

