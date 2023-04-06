OTT Movies & Web Series releasing this weekend (April 7): Jubilee, Chupa, Hunger & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies & Web Series releasing this weekend (April 7)

OTT Movies & Web Series releasing this weekend (April 7): With April, many interesting movies and web series are ready to be released on OTT across genres of drama, comedy, action and more. In theaters, movies like Gumraah starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur will be attracting footfall while on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and others, many new Hindi web series will keep the viewers entertained. If you are excited to binge-watch this weekend, know what is releasing on which platform here.

Jubilee

Starring Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles, Jubilee represents the golden age of Indian cinema. Set against the backdrop of the Golden Era of Bollywood, Jubilee is a layered drama that chronicles the lives of a studio boss, his movie-star wife, a trusted aide, a rising star, a nautch girl and a refugee and the gambles they're willing to take in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: April 7, 2023

Directed by: Vikramaditya Motwane

Language: Hindi

Chupa

Chupa is an interesting story of a boy named Alex who meets a baby chupacabra, which he dubs Chupa at his grandfather Chava’s ranch. The duo soon becomes friends and set on an adventure as they escape scientists who want to use Chupa for their own purposes. Director Jonas Cuaron says, "Chupa might be a monster but he’s the only one that truly understands what Alex is going through. The bond between a boy and a creature is so pure, like with a pet, it transcends language."

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 7, 2023

Directed by: Jonas Cuarón

Language: English

Hunger

The official synopsis of Hunger states, "A talented young street-food cook pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under an infamous and ruthless chef." The Thai film stars Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, Nopachai Jayanama and Gunn Svasti.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 8, 2023

Directed by: Sitisiri Mongkolsiri

Language: Thai, English

Romancham

Romancham is a horror comedy starring Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Abin Bino, Sajin Gopu and Siju Sunny. The film shows seven men passing their time by playing with an Ouija board and get trapped in the consequences.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: April 7, 2023

Directed by: Jithu Madhavan

Language: Malayalam

The Lady in Dignity

‘The Lady in Dignity’ follows the lives of two women with conflicting views - Woo-A-Jin (Kim Hee-Seon) and Park Bok Ja (Kim Sun-A). In the midst of a wealthy yet dysfunctional family, Woo-A Jin is a dutiful daughter-in-law living a luxurious life. But her world comes crashing down when she hires a new caretaker, Park Bok-Ja, who seduces her ailing father-in-law and becomes his wife, leaving the family in disbelief. With multiple layers of complexity, it delves deep into the intricacies of the societal class system, showcasing the rise of one woman from the bottom to the top, while the other falls from grace. This juicy drama takes a jab at the hypocrisy of the supposedly elegant upper class, exposing their inelegance and flaws. A captivating tale of power, manipulation, and betrayal, prep up to witness how seemingly perfect life can unravel and how one's status can be both a blessing and a curse.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date: April 5, 2023

Directed by: Kim Yoon-chul

Language: Hindi Dubbed

Party Down: Season 3

Rated the best comedy sitcom of 2009, Party Down makes its digital premiere on Lionsgate Play. This Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Lizzy Caplan and Ryan Hansen starrer is known for its impeccable comic timing and witty star cast. It follows a group of struggling actors who move to Los Angeles in hopes of making it big but end up as party caterers. Be it drinking on the job or passing inappropriate comments, this riotous bunch will leave you clutching your stomach in laughter.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: April 7, 2023

Directed by: John Enbom, Dan Etheridge and Paul Rudd

Language: English

My Debate Opponent Season 2

Prep up for an epic showdown in the world of debating with the popular sequel to the 2019 Chinese hit series ‘My Debate Opponent Season 2’. This time, the story revolves around a group of unlikely debaters thrown together by a group of unscrupulous teachers looking to rig an inter-school debating competition. The team comprises of headstrong Xiao Yu (Wu Jia Yi) and the rudderless Nan Bei, (Zhai Zi Lu.) Despite the low expectations of their teachers, the team quickly discovers a way to blend their diverse skills and become a formidable debating force. But the scheme of the manipulative school principal threatens to derail their newfound success. Will the young debaters be able to rise above the challenges and prove themselves on the most prestigious debating platform of all? A thrilling ride filled with unexpected twists and turns, ‘Hello Debate Opponent Season 2’ explores the power of teamwork, determination, and the unbreakable human spirit.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date: April 8, 2023

Directed by: Shen Wen Shuai

Language: Hindi Dubbed

Beef

New web series Beef is about "a road rage incident between two strangers — a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur — which sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses." It stars Steven Yeun, Ali Wong and Joseph Lee.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 6, 2023

Directed by: Lee Sung Jin

Language: Korean

