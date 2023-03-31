Citadel, Indian Matchmaking Season 3 to Jubilee: Web Series releasing in April | Complete List

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Citadel, Indian Matchmaking Season 3, Jubilee

April 2023 is sure to take you on an enjoyable adventure. From historical dramas, murder mysteries to heartwarming comedies, the upcoming thriller from around the world will surely entertain you. With April, the OTT platforms are getting ready to provide their audiences a broad assortment of series, episodes, and films. Get ready to immerse yourself in the stories of strong characters navigating love, loss, and everything in between. Priyanka Chopra's Citadel, Sima Taparia's Indian Matchmaking Season 3 to Jubilee, here's the lineup for the upcoming web series on OTT.

Citadel

Priyank Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller definitely promise an action-packed journey. The first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023, with the first two episodes. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh, the series stars Priyanka and Richard as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively.

Indian Matchmaking Season 3

Sima Taparia is all set to return with the third season of her series 'Indian Matchmaking'. Back and busier than ever, this season, Mumbai's premiere matchmaker will help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. From London to New Delhi, Miami to New York, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!

Fall in Love

‘Fall in Love’ (2021) is an enthralling Chinese drama that revolves around Mu Wan Qing (Jingyi Zhang), who returns to China to lay her mother's ashes to rest. However, her true motive is to unravel the mystery behind her family's tragic past. In her quest, she befriends two intriguing men: Tan Xuanlin, a daring commander playing a dangerous game, and Xu Guang Yao, a revered son of a Commander who abhors political power struggles. Despite their differences, they form an unlikely alliance and delve deeper into the mystery, facing perilous challenges that test their loyalty and courage. With a coup d'état wreaking havoc on the Shanghai army, the trio realizes that they must set aside their personal struggles and unite to safeguard their country. ‘Fall in Love’ explores how love, friendship, and patriotism can unite individuals from diverse backgrounds in times of adversity. This gripping series with its intricate plot, complex characters, and poignant moments will leave you on the edge of your seat. Watch ‘Fall in Love’ on MX Player in Hindi from 1st April 2023.



Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala's new series, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, will stream on Netflix. The show, which is written and directed by Pratim Dasgupta and is produced by Endemol Shine India, will start streaming on April 20.

Obsession

Obsession, a British erotic thriller miniseries is set to release in April. Featuring Richard Armitage as William, a London-based surgeon who embarks on a passionate affair with Anna, his son's fiancée, portrayed by Charlie Murphy. Despite Anna's attempts to maintain both relationships, the truth will eventually surface, leading to potential harm. It will release on 13th April.

Jubilee

Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the series stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from April 7, 2023. The intriguing trailer introduces viewers to the captivating world of Jubilee and takes them down the golden age of Indian cinema. Set against the backdrop of the Golden Era of Bollywood, Jubilee is a layered drama that chronicles the lives of a studio boss, his movie-star wife, a trusted aide, a rising star, a nautch girl and a refugee and the gambles they're willing to take in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love.

