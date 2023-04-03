Kangana Ranaut is annoyed by “desi kids who speak Hindi with a tacky second-hand British accent”

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has slammed “desi kids who speak Hindi in a gaudy second-hand British accent.” She was responding to a tweet by a person who was responding to a report that Italy was introducing legislation in Parliament to prohibit the use of English and other foreign languages for formal communication.

The Twitter user wrote “We need to do the same; students in Gurugram only speak English and barely understand Hindi, let alone speak it”.

Responding to the tweet, Kangana stated that she knew she was inviting trolls, “but honestly, English-speaking desi kids who speak Hindi in a nasty second-hand British accent are simply irritating and annoying.” She continued by stating that the children who spoke with an authentic Desi accent were the most talented.

Someone responded to her tweet by saying, “Language is merely a means of communication; it does not define you. Nobody should be criticised for speaking only Hindi or English”.Another user thanked Kangana for the remark. OneTwitter user added, “That's what they want, how they talk”. According to one Twitter user, pupils in non-English medium schools speak and write significantly better than students in English medium schools.

Kangana will next appear in P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. Kangana will play a beautiful and talented dancer in the king's court in Chandramukhi 2.

Kangana will also appear in the upcoming historical drama film 'Emergency,' her first solo directorial venture. Kangana plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency, which is based on her life.

