Ai Makeover: See how world's wealthiest people would look if they were poor

These days, artists appear to be pushing the frontiers of what is possible in the world of digital creations with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. A series of photographs have gone viral on social media, depicting some of the world's most famous billionaires as "Slumdog Billionaires." These viral life-like portraits demonstrate how artists are utilising AI techniques to create their masterpieces.

The portraits depict figures like Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk, dressed in the kind of attire typically worn by impoverished individuals, and posed in a slum-like environment. The images are so realistic that they appear to have been taken by the billionaires themselves.

See here,

In an Instagram post, digital artist Gokul Pillai published photos generated with the AI programme "Midjourney" to change some of the world's wealthiest people into people who appear to be living in poverty.

Sharing the post, Pillai wrote, "Slumdog Millionaires. (Did I miss to include anyone in the list?)," prompting a flurry of reactions from Instagram users.

The post quickly gained traction on social media and garnered over 10,000 likes and numerous comments. This serves as yet another example of how artists are leveraging AI tools to produce their stunning works.

