Stay cool and hydrated this summer with these five healthy mojito recipes

Summer is here and it’s time to beat the heat with refreshing beverages that not only quench your thirst but also keep you healthy. One such drink that is perfect for summer is mojito. It is a classic cocktail made with rum, lime juice, sugar, mint leaves, and soda water. However, if you want to avoid alcohol or just want to try something new, you can make healthy versions of mojito with different fruits and herbs.

Here are five 5 healthy mojito recipes that will keep you cool and refreshed this summer:

Watermelon Mojito: This is a perfect blend of juicy watermelon, tangy lime, and fresh mint. To make this mojito, blend watermelon cubes in a blender and strain the juice. In a glass, add lime juice, mint leaves, and a little sugar. Muddle them together to release the flavours. Then add ice and pour the watermelon juice over it. Top it up with soda water and give it a stir. Garnish with a slice of watermelon and some mint leaves.

Cucumber Mint Mojito: Cucumbers are known for their cooling properties and when combined with mint, they make a perfect summer drink. To make this mojito, muddle cucumber slices, mint leaves, and lime juice in a glass. Add ice and soda water. Stir well and garnish with a cucumber slice and a sprig of mint.

Pineapple Coconut Mojito: This tropical twist on the classic mojito is perfect for those who love coconut and pineapple flavours. To make this mojito, blend pineapple chunks and coconut milk in a blender. Strain the mixture and add it to a glass with lime juice, mint leaves, and a little sugar. Add ice and top it up with soda water. Add a pineapple wedge and a sprig of mint as a garnish.

Blueberry Basil Mojito: This mojito is a perfect combination of sweet blueberries and fragrant basil. To make this mojito, muddle blueberries, basil leaves, lime juice, and sugar in a glass. Add ice and soda water. Stir well and garnish with a few blueberries and a basil leaf.

Mango Ginger Mojito: This mojito has a spicy twist with the addition of ginger. To make this mojito, blend mango chunks and ginger in a blender. Strain the mixture and add it to a glass with lime juice, mint leaves, and a little sugar. Add ice and top it up with soda water. Garnish with a slice of mango and a sprig of mint.

These five healthy mojito recipes are easy to make and perfect for summer. They not only keep you cool and refreshed but also provide various health benefits. So, try these recipes and enjoy your summer with these delicious drinks.

