Scented products to tight clothing: Things to avoid after sex

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Things to avoid after sex

After a satisfying session of lovemaking, it's natural to want to relax and bask in the afterglow. However, it's important to be mindful of what you do immediately after sexual intercourse. There are six things that you should always avoid doing.

Do not skip urination: Urinating after sex is crucial as it helps to flush out any bacteria that may have entered your urinary tract during intercourse. It also reduces the risk of developing a urinary tract infection (UTI).

Do not douche: Douching involves using water or other solutions to wash out the vagina. This practice can disrupt the natural balance of bacteria in your vagina and increase your risk of developing infections.

Do not use scented products: Using scented products such as soap, lotion or perfume around the genital area can disrupt the natural pH balance of the vagina and cause irritation or infection.

Do not ignore pain or discomfort: If you experience pain or discomfort during or after sex, do not ignore it. Talk to your partner and seek medical attention if needed.

Do not wear tight clothing: The act of wearing tight clothing post-sex can create a warm and damp atmosphere that promotes the growth of bacteria. Opt for loose-fitting clothes instead.

Do not engage in vigorous physical activity: Your body needs time to rest and recover after sex. Engaging in vigorous physical activity immediately after intercourse can cause discomfort and even injury.

By following these simple guidelines, you can enjoy a happy and healthy sex life.

Read More Lifestyle News