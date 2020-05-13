Image Source : YOUTUBE Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: 10 songs of Bollywood's Baby Doll that will leave you tapping your feet

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone came, saw, and slayed like a Queen in the industry to win million hearts. An epitome of sexy and sizzle, her appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss 5 made people want her to be seen on the big screen. Luck got by her side and she was chosen for a film soon which she made her big debut in the Hindi cinema with 2012 release Jism 2. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for the actress. The Canadian-born Indian-American actress has certainly marched her way up through her gorgeous looks and impressive moves. For the unversed, Sunny is not actually 'Sunny' as her real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra. The diva is celebrating her 39th birthday on May 13, 2020.

Sunny Leone is much more than just being an actress. She is the one with the sweetest and has been associated with several charity events. She won million hearts when she adopted a baby girl in 2017 whom she named Nisha Kaur Weber. Not only this, but she is also a loving wife to Daniel Weber and a doting mother to twins Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Apart from the films, she has been a part of MTV reality show Splitsvilla which is now incomplete without her presence. Besides her movie roles, she is also known for her songs and dance moves which are always superhit. On the occasion of Sunny Leone's 39th birthday, here's a quick recap of some of her popular songs.

Have a look:

1. Baby Doll

Film: Ragini MMS 2

Singers: Meet Brothers, Kanika Kapoor

2. Laila Main Laila

Film: Raees

Singers: Pawni Pandey, Ram Sampath

3. Pink Lips

Film: Hate Story 2

Singers: Meet Brothers, Khushboo Grewal

4. Paani Wala Dance

Film: Kuch Kuch Locha Hai,

Singers: Arko, Ikka

5. Trippy Trippy

Film: Bhoomi

Singer: Neha Kakkar

6. Saiyaan Superstar

Film: Ek Paheli Leela

Singer: Tulsi Kumar

7. Laila Teri Le Legi

Film: Shootout At Wadala

Singers: Mika Singh & Anand Raaj Anand​

8. Desi Look

Film: Ek Paheli Leela

Singer: Kanika Kapoor​

9. Chaar Botal Vodka

Film: Ragini MMS 2​

Singer: Yo Yo Honey Singh

10. Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda

Film: Arjun Patiala

Singer: Guru Randhawa​

